BC-BKN--Celtics-Kings 1, 0670
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Kings snap Celtics' 10-game win streak with 100-99 Victory<
Buddy Hield scored a season-high 35 points, Richaun Holmes hit two free throws with 13.3 seconds remaining to give Sacramento the lead, and the Kings snapped the Boston Celtics' 10-game winning streak with a 100-99 victory<
AP Photo SCA705-1117191941, SCA702-1117191950, SCA704-1117191959, SCA703-1117192153, SCA701-1117191959<
Eds: Kings 100, Celtics 99. Updates with new lead. <
By JOE STIGLICH<
Associated Press<
...
Subscribe