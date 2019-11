Urgent: 5.6-magnitude quake hits 40km ESE of Yigo Mayor's Office, Guam -- USGS

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.6 jolted Yigo village, on the U.S. island of Guam in the western Pacific Ocean, at 2355 GMT on Sunday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter, with a depth of 66.83 km, was initially determined to be at 13.4572 degrees north latitude and 145.2618 degrees east longitude.

