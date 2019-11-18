Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, Nov. 18

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON -- A top U.S. military official said the United States and South Korea have postponed a combined flying training event, according to the U.S. Department of Defense on Sunday.

Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, was quoted as saying Saturday the decision was made to help give an opportunity to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea to come back to the negotiation table. (US-South Korea-Military)

- - - -

UNITED NATIONS -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres ha ...