Vettel and Leclerc face wrath of Ferrari after crash

Sao Paulo, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Ferrari team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc faced the wrath of team chief Mattia Binotto after their self-inflicted collision and double retirement in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The pair were battling for fourth position following the first safety car re-start in a tumultuous race when they clashed as Vettel retaliated after being passed throug ...