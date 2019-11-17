The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Auto-Prix-BRA-Vettel-Leclerc lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Vettel and Leclerc face wrath of Ferrari after crash
Sao Paulo, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Ferrari team-mates Sebastian Vettel and Charles Leclerc faced the wrath of team chief Mattia Binotto after their self-inflicted collision and double retirement in Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.
The pair were battling for fourth position following the first safety car re-start in a tumultuous race when they clashed as Vettel retaliated after being passed throug ...

 

