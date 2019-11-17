Iran-politics-petrol-demonstration-internet

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Internet restricted in protest-hit Iran: report

=(Picture)=

Tehran, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Authorities have restricted internet access in Iran, the semi-official ISNA news agency said on Sunday, after nearly two days of nationwide protests triggered by a petrol price hike.

"Access to the internet has been limited as of last night and for the next 24 hours," an informed source at the information and telecommunications ministry said, quoted by ISNA.

The decision was made by the Supreme N ...