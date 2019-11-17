UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trln, no overseas roadshows for IPO
* Valuation below Saudi crown prince's $2 trillion
* It could still be world's biggest IPO if priced at top
* Aramco does not plan to market its domestic IPO
abroad-sources
* Float is centrepiece of plan to diversify away from oil
By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal
DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has set a price range
for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6
trillion to $1.7 trill ...
