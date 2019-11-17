UPDATE 1-Saudi Aramco valuation set at up to $1.7 trln, no overseas roadshows for IPO

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

* Valuation below Saudi crown prince's $2 trillion

* It could still be world's biggest IPO if priced at top

* Aramco does not plan to market its domestic IPO

abroad-sources

* Float is centrepiece of plan to diversify away from oil

(Adds details, background)

By Hadeel Al Sayegh, Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal

DUBAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco has set a price range

for its listing that implies the oil giant is worth between $1.6

trillion to $1.7 trill ...