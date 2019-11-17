Basket-NBA

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bombs away as Harden torches Wolves for 49 points

Los Angeles, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - James Harden scored 49 points on a career-high 41 shot attempts as the Houston Rockets won their seventh straight game with a 125-105 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday.

Harden shot eight of 22 from three-point range and the team shot 19 of 49 on threes overall. He added six assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes of playing time for his fifth 40-plus game during the current win streak.

"We ...