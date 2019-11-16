AVI-DGCA-INDIGO PILOTS - Runway incursion at Chennai airport: DGCA suspends 2 IndiGo pilots for 3 months

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended two pilots of IndiGo airline for not heeding the instructions of Air Traffic Controller which caused a runway incursion incident at Chennai airport on July 14, an official said on Saturday.

"Capt. Elitom Tadeu Soos, pilot-in-command, and Capt. Aniket Sunil Joshi, first officer - who were planning to take off their A320 plane for Ahmedabad airport - did not adhere to the instructions by SMC (Surface Movement Control) Controller to hold at ho ...