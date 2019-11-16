MH-NCP-BJP - Out of power, BJP afraid turncoat MLAs may defect, says Malik

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra BJP is bedevilled by the trepidation that politicians who joined the party ahead of the October 21 Assembly polls will defect and, hence, its leaders are claiming they will form government in the state, the NCP said on Saturday.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik made the remarks a day after Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said his party will soon form the government and claimed it can count on the support of 119 MLAs, including Independents, in the 288-mem ...