The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Central gov't spokesperson strongly condemns assaults on innocent civilian, HKSAR official

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- A central government spokesperson on Friday strongly condemned the assault on an innocent Hong Kong civilian who died of critical injury after being hit by rioters and the attack on a government official of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) in London.
Immediate action should be taken to bring the attackers involved to justice, said Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, in response to the death of the 70- ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 04:59:59 PM. All rights reserved.