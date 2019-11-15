Turkey says to deport 42,888 illegal immigrants caught in Istanbul

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

ISTANBUL, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Turkish authorities said on Friday that 42,888 illegal immigrants caught in Istanbul, the largest city in Turkey, are to be deported.

The illegal immigrants were captured in operations launched on July 12 and sent to repatriation centers for deportation, the Istanbul governor's office said in a written statement.

In addition, the security forces have also captured 6,416 Syrian refugees not registered in the city, noted the statement.

It said the Syrians were t ...