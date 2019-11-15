The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal
Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds
($128 billion) on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12
election.
The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnson's Conservatives
and the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls and are
expected to fall a long way short of winning the election
outright.
But they could have an importan ...

 

