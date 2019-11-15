REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal

Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds

($128 billion) on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12

election.

The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnson's Conservatives

and the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls and are

expected to fall a long way short of winning the election

outright.

But they could have an importan ...