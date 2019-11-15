REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate
LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Britain's anti-Brexit Liberal
Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds
($128 billion) on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12
election.
The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnson's Conservatives
and the opposition Labour Party in opinion polls and are
expected to fall a long way short of winning the election
outright.
But they could have an importan ...
