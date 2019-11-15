The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 6-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds White House budget official to testify if subpoenaed)
By Patricia Zengerle, Karen Freifeld and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump
already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the
heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an
impeachable offense under the U.S. Constitution.
"The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in
return fo ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Friday 15th of November 2019 04:43:49 AM. All rights reserved.