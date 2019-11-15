UPDATE 6-Pelosi says Trump has admitted to bribery as impeachment probe intensifies
(Adds White House budget official to testify if subpoenaed)
By Patricia Zengerle, Karen Freifeld and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - House of Representatives
Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday President Donald Trump
already has admitted to bribery in the Ukraine scandal at the
heart of a Democratic-led inquiry, accusing him of an
impeachable offense under the U.S. Constitution.
"The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in
return fo ...
