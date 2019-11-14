diplomacy-conflict-extradition-Syria-US

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Judge agrees Alabama Islamic State recruit is not US citizen

Washington, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - A judge agreed Thursday with President Donald Trump's administration that an Alabama woman who joined the Islamic State group was not a US citizen, leaving the 25-year-old and her son in limbo in Syria.

Reggie Walton, a federal judge in Washington, agreed with the government's position that Hoda Muthana's father was still a diplomat when she was born, making her ineligible for US citizenship, a lawyer f ...