BC-TEN--ATP Finals 3rd , 0607

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Federer beats Djokovic to reach semis at ATP Finals<

Roger Federer finally found a way to put Novak Djokovic away, beating his rival 6-4, 6-3 Thursday to reach the semifinals of the ATP Finals<

AP Photo LBJ115-1114192012, LBJ114-1114192003, XAP110-1114191130, LBJ112-1114192002, LBJ116-1114192022<

Eds: Updates with Federer quotes. With AP Photos.<

By MATTIAS KAREN<

Associated Press<

LONDON (AP) _ Roger Federer finally found a way to put Novak Djokovic away, beating his riv ...