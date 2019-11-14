Britain-royals

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Harry and Meghan to miss Christmas with the queen

London, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who recently complained about the pressures of life in the media spotlight, announced Thursday they will not spend Christmas with the rest of the royal family.

Instead of joining Queen Elizabeth II at her Sandringham estate in Norfolk, eastern England, the couple and baby Archie will spend the holiday with Meghan's mother, who lives in the United States.

"The Duke and Duchess of ...