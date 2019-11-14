WB-LD CYCLONE GUV MAMATA - Fresh war of words erupts between WB guv, govt

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Nov 14 (PTI) A fresh war of words erupted between the West Bengal governor and the state government on Thursday over distribution of relief in areas hit by Cyclone Bulbul with Jagdeep Dhankhar saying politics over such matters hurts democracy.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee responded sharply saying that a person occupying the gubernatorial post should not try to run a parallel administration.

Dhankhars comment comes a day after BJP criticised the Trinamool Congress government for politi ...