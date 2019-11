Syria-conflict-US-diplomacy-Pompeo

URGENT Pompeo: US 'will continue to lead' against IS

Washington, Nov 14, 2019 (AFP) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed Thursday that the United States will keep fighting the Islamic State group, reassuring worried allies convened in Washington.

"The United States will continue to lead the coalition and the world on this essential security effort," Pompeo said as he opened a day of talks in Washington.

