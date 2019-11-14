TALIBAN-HOSTAGES - Taliban still holding Western hostages: spokesman

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kabul, Nov 14 (AFP) A Taliban spokesman said Thursday the insurgents were still holding two Western hostages, as officials stayed tight-lipped over the outcome of an apparent prisoner swap announced by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier this week.

Ghani announced on Tuesday that his government would "conditionally" release three high-ranking Taliban insurgents, including Anas Haqqani, brother to the leader of the eponymous Haqqani Network, one of the Taliban's deadliest and most feared factions.

