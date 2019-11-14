BC-SOC--Spain-Competitiv, 0554
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Spanish league proud of tight fight for the top<
The Spanish league says financial control measures implemented a few years ago are the reason the league has become more competitive<
AP Photo LLT105-0924181608<
Eds: With AP Photos.<
By TALES AZZONI<
AP Sports Writer<
MADRID (AP) _ The Spanish league says financial control measures implemented a few years ago are the main reason the league has become more competitive.
It has never been tighter at the top of the Spani ...
Subscribe