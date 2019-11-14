BC-AS--China-US-Trade, 0116

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

China presses Washington for tariff cut in trade deal<

China presses Washington to roll back punitive tariffs in interim trade deal<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

BEIJING (AP) _ China is pressing Washington roll back punitive tariffs on Chinese goods as the two sides wrangle over terms of an interim trade deal.

A Ministry of Commerce spokesman, Gao Feng, said Thursday a tariff cut is an ``important condition'' of the tentative agreement announced last month.

Beijing said last week American ...