Alibaba goes paperless for $13.4 bln listing in a first for Hong Kong - source
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Scott Murdoch
HONG KONG Nov 14 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group will
carry out Hong Kongâs first paper-less stock market listing with
its $13.4 billion share sale, according to a source with
knowledge of the matter, ending the long-held tradition of Hong
Kong investors queuing in bank branches to place stock orders.
The decision to fully automate the retail subscription
component of the deal comes as Hong Kong is gripped by
increasingly violent civil unrest. Thi ...
Subscribe