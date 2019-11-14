HIGHLIGHTS - HIGHLIGHTS AT 1230 HRS

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 1230 hours:

SC refers various religious issues, including women's entry to Sabarimala, to larger bench

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said a larger seven-judge bench will re-examine various religious issues, including the entry of women into the Sabarimala temple and mosques and the practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

DEL7 SABARIMALA-SANTHOSH SC's decision on Sa ...