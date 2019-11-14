Brazil wants to increase trade with other BRICS nations

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that he intends to increase Brazil's trade with other BRICS member countries.

The statement was made at a business forum of the ongoing 11th BRICS summit held in Brazil's capital city Brasilia, attended by the heads of state of BRICS nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

In his speech, Bolsonaro highlighted that Brazil's trade with its four BRICS partners amounted to 110 billion U.S. dollars ...