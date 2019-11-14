1st LD: U.S. House holds first public hearing in Trump impeachment inquiry

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. House Committee on Intelligence held the first public hearing Wednesday since House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump in September to determine whether he abused his office in his interactions with Ukraine.

Appearing for the inaugural public hearing are William Taylor, Charge d'Affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs. Taylor and Kent both ...