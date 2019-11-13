DL-SCHOOLS-LD POLLUTION - Delhi schools to be closed on Thursday, Friday as air quality deteriorates (Eds: Updates)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The schools in the national capital will be closed on Thursday and Friday, the Delhi government announced on Wednesday following an order from the Supreme Court-mandated anti-pollution authority EPCA as the air quality hovered close to 'emergency' levels.

"In view of deteriorating air quality because of pollution due to stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi govt has decided to close schools tomorrow and day after," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

The Envir ...