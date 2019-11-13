Britain-inflation-economy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UK inflation falls faster than expected in October

London, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - British annual inflation dropped faster than expected in October to a near three-year low at 1.5 percent as lower energy prices offset rising prices for clothes, official data showed Wednesday.

The Consumer Prices Index 12-month rate, the lowest since November 2016, compared with 1.7 percent in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement published ahead of next month's UK general election. ...