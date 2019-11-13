Amfoot-NFL-Kaepernick lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

NFL invites teams to Kaepernick workout

ATTENTION - RECASTS ///

Los Angeles, Nov 13, 2019 (AFP) - NFL teams were on Tuesday invited to attend a private workout by Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco quarterback who ignited controversy by kneeling during the US national anthem to protest against racial injustice.

Kaepernick's protests triggered a political firestorm in 2017 -- after the quarterback had left the league -- when US President Donald Trump described players who knelt duri ...