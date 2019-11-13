Airbus says could stretch A220 airliner, but has no current plan to do so
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Airbus SE's
Canadian-designed A220 narrowbody jet has the potential to be
stretched to carry more passengers but the company has no
current plans to do so, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Air France KLM SA, which has a firm order for 60
A220 jets, has expressed interest in a larger variant of the
plane. The A220-100 model can carry from 100-120 passengers
while the larger A220-300 takes from 120-150.
In a pr ...
