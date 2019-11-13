The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Airbus says could stretch A220 airliner, but has no current plan to do so

By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Airbus SE's
Canadian-designed A220 narrowbody jet has the potential to be
stretched to carry more passengers but the company has no
current plans to do so, a top executive said on Tuesday.
Air France KLM SA, which has a firm order for 60
A220 jets, has expressed interest in a larger variant of the
plane. The A220-100 model can carry from 100-120 passengers
while the larger A220-300 takes from 120-150.
