Markets-world WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets mostly up as trade news awaited, Hong Kong rises

ATTENTION - ADDS close in Tokyo, Shanghai ///

Hong Kong, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Asian markets broadly rose Tuesday with investors keeping tabs on the latest developments in the China-US trade talks, while Hong Kong saw a slight recovery after the previous day's steep losses.

The pound held gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given a boost by news the Brexit party would not run against his Conservatives in hundred ...