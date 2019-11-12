The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Markets-world WRAP-newseries

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Asian markets mostly up as trade news awaited, Hong Kong rises
ATTENTION - ADDS close in Tokyo, Shanghai ///
Hong Kong, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Asian markets broadly rose Tuesday with investors keeping tabs on the latest developments in the China-US trade talks, while Hong Kong saw a slight recovery after the previous day's steep losses.
The pound held gains after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was given a boost by news the Brexit party would not run against his Conservatives in hundred ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 12th of November 2019 11:10:04 AM. All rights reserved.