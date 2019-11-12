The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Jordan foils plot against U.S., Israeli diplomats and American soldiers - newspaper

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds background)
AMMAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jordanian intelligence recently
foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks
against U.S. and Israeli diplomats alongside U.S. troops
deployed at a military base in the south of the country,
state-owned al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.
It said the suspects had planned to drive vehicles into
their targets and attack them with firearms and knives. They
would stand trial in Jordan's state securi ...

 

