UPDATE 1-Jordan foils plot against U.S., Israeli diplomats and American soldiers - newspaper

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds background)

AMMAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Jordanian intelligence recently

foiled a plot by two suspected militants to mount terror attacks

against U.S. and Israeli diplomats alongside U.S. troops

deployed at a military base in the south of the country,

state-owned al-Rai newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It said the suspects had planned to drive vehicles into

their targets and attack them with firearms and knives. They

would stand trial in Jordan's state securi ...