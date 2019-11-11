Reports: NFL investigating Lions following Stafford scratch

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before

Sunday's game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its

quarterback wouldn't be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple

reports on Monday.

Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders, according to

general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited

throughout the week on the official injury report.

But several players ...