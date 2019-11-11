Reports: NFL investigating Lions following Stafford scratch
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before
Sunday's game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its
quarterback wouldn't be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple
reports on Monday.
Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders, according to
general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited
throughout the week on the official injury report.
But several players ...
Subscribe