West Indies sweeps Afghanistan 3-0 in one-day series<

Shai Hope's unbeaten 109 anchors West Indies to five-wicket victory over Afghanistan<

LUCKNOW, India (AP) - Shai Hope's unbeaten 109 anchored West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the third and final one-day international on Monday, giving Kieron Pollard a 3-0 clean sweep in his first ODI series as captain.

Hope's seventh ODI hundred included eight fours and three sixes and came off 145 balls as W ...