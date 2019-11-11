UPDATE 1-Mexico says Bolivia suffered coup due to military pressure on Morales

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with details, quotes, background)

MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's government views

the resignation of Bolivia's president as a coup because the

Bolivian military had broken with the constitution by pressing

him to stand down, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said

on Monday.

"It's a coup because the army requested the resignation of

the president, and that violates the constitutional order of

that country," Ebrard told reporters at regu ...