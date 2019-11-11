The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Mexico says Bolivia suffered coup due to military pressure on Morales

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with details, quotes, background)
MEXICO CITY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Mexico's government views
the resignation of Bolivia's president as a coup because the
Bolivian military had broken with the constitution by pressing
him to stand down, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said
on Monday.
"It's a coup because the army requested the resignation of
the president, and that violates the constitutional order of
that country," Ebrard told reporters at regu ...

 

