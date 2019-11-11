BOLIVIA-LDALL MORALES - Bolivia's Morales resigns after losing backing of security forces

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

La Paz, Nov 11 (AFP) Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned after three weeks of sometimes violent protests over his disputed re-election, as his allies denounced an alleged coup.

"I resign my post as president," the leftist Morales said Sunday in a televised address, capping a day of fast-moving events in which many ministers and senior officials quit as support for Latin America's longest-serving president crumbled and created a temporary leadership vacuum in the country.

The streets of L ...