3 killed as truck rams into car in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Three men were mowed down while one got injured after a speeding truck ramped into a car in South East Delhi, police said on Monday.

Police said they received information at around 11 pm on Sunday regarding the incident on Maa Anand Mai Marg near Indira Kalyan Vihar Okhla Phase -I.

After reaching the spot, they found that the truck had a Chhattisgarh registration number and the car a Uttar Pradesh number.

Apoorv Sarkar (35), Sushankar Rai (42) and Siddhartha (45), d ...