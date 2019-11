Dutch court: Netherlands must accept return of children of Islamic State mothers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

AMSTERDAM, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Netherlands must actively

help repatriate the children of women who joined Islamic State

in Syria, a court in The Hague ruled on Monday.

The mothers themselves do not need to be accepted back in

the Netherlands, the court said.

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch and Toby Sterling in Amsterdam;

Editing by Alex Richardson)

...