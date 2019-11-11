The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

JK-SITUATION - Mini buses start plying in Srinagar, train service on Srinagar-Baramulla stretch to resume

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Srinagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Mini buses began plying on some routes in the city on Monday while railways conducted two successful trial runs on the Srinagar-Baramulla stretch ahead of resumption of the train service on Tuesday, officials said.
The train service has been suspended since 5 August when the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370.
A railway official told PTI that railways conducted the trial run of the service for the first time in over three months since the shutdown in the valley.
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 12:16:33 PM. All rights reserved.