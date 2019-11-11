US-politics-impeachment-investigation FACTS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

How Trump's impeachment will unroll

Washington, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - The start of open hearings in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump on Wednesday will give the American public their first chance to witness live the explosive showdown between Democrats and Republicans over the US leader's future.

The hearing before the House Intelligence Committee marks the second phase of the impeachment investigation into allegations that Trump abused his powers by seeking help for his 2 ...