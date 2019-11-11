BC-US--Obit-Kaiser Perma, 0421
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Kaiser Permanente CEO Tyson dies unexpectedly at 60<
Health care provider Kaiser Permanente says its chairman and CEO, Bernard Tyson, died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 60.<
AP Photo NYSB702-0213150920<
Eds: Adds statement from state agency; minor edits; adds byline. With AP Photos.<
By MARCY GORDON<
AP Business Writer<
Health care provider Kaiser Permanente said Sunday its chairman and CEO, Bernard J. Tyson, has died unexpectedly at the age of 60.
Tyson was the ...
Subscribe