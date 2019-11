HongKong-China-politics-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Hong Kong police shoot protester in chest: live broadcast

Hong Kong, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - A Hong Kong police officer shot at least one protester in the chest on Monday morning during clashes that were broadcast live on Facebook.

Footage showed a police officer drawing his sidearm in the district of Sai Wan Ho and then attempt to detain a masked man at a road junction that had been blocked by protesters.

Another masked man then approached the police officer and was apparently sho ...