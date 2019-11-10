Spotlight: Hong Kong residents stand with stabbed candidate in calling for peaceful, fair election

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HONG KONG, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- When Junius Ho reappeared at his street stand for election campaign on Sunday morning, many Hong Kong residents gathered to cheer him on. The candidate of Hong Kong's upcoming district council election was attacked and stabbed during campaigning days ago.

Gathering around Ho's street stand on Sunday, dozens of people chanted slogans in support of him, and held banners calling for stopping violence and restoring peace in Hong Kong.

Ho, a member of the Legislative Co ...