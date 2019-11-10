The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

DRCongo-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hutu militia leader killed, rebels kill 4 civilians: DRCongo army
Kinshasa, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Congolese soldiers have killed a Hutu militia leader and four of his bodyguards in an operation near the DR Congo's Ugandan border, it said in a statement Sunday.
Troops killed "Musabimana Juvenal, alias general Jean-Michel Africa... following an intense clash" on Saturday at Rutshuru in North Kivu province, said the statement seen by AFP.
"Operations remain under way around Rutshuru to wipe ou ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 10th of November 2019 07:30:08 PM. All rights reserved.