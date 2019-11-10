DRCongo-unrest

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hutu militia leader killed, rebels kill 4 civilians: DRCongo army

Kinshasa, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Congolese soldiers have killed a Hutu militia leader and four of his bodyguards in an operation near the DR Congo's Ugandan border, it said in a statement Sunday.

Troops killed "Musabimana Juvenal, alias general Jean-Michel Africa... following an intense clash" on Saturday at Rutshuru in North Kivu province, said the statement seen by AFP.

"Operations remain under way around Rutshuru to wipe ou ...