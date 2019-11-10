UAE-Emaar-property-earnings

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dubai property giant Emaar bucks downturn with profit bump

Dubai, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - Dubai construction and hospitality giant Emaar Properties on Sunday reported a rise in interim profit results, posting higher sales despite an economic downturn that has depressed the property industry.

The company, which owns the world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, said it posted $362 million in net profit in the third quarter, up 20 percent from $302.4 million in the same period last year.

Dubai is de ...