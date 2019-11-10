The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

POL-BJP-JH-CANDIDATES - BJP announces first list of 52 candidates for Jharkhand polls

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party announced on Sunday its first list of 52 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das will contest from Jamshedpur (East), while the BJP's state unit president Lakshman Gilua has been fielded from Chakradharpur, party General Secretary Arun Singh said at a press conference here in presence of BJP working president J P Nadda.
Jharkhand will vote in five phases, with the first one on November 30 and the last on December ...

 

