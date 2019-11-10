WB-LD CYCLONE - 7 killed as cyclone 'Bulbul' disrupts normal life in Bengal

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Nov 10 (PTI) Cyclone 'Bulbul', which barrelled through the coastal districts of West Bengal before hurtling towards Bangladesh, claimed at least seven lives in different parts of the state, official reports said on Sunday.

The severe cyclonic storm, which brought in its wake heavy rain coupled with gale wind till early Sunday, uprooted hundreds of trees and snapped cables in the city and its adjoining areas in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore, bring life to a near-halt.

In ...