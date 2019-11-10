China's alcohol-making industry reports stable growth in Jan.-August

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's alcohol enterprises above a designated size saw a total revenue of 548.72 billion yuan (about 78.64 billion U.S. dollars) in the first eight months, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The reading was up 8.1 percent compared with the same period last year, the ministry said.

During the eight-month period, the profits of 2,122 alcohol makers with annual revenue over 20 million yuan grew 18.7 percent year on year to reach 10 ...