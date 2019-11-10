Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Jonathan Stempel

NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Woody Allen has ended his $68

million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out

of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and

refusing to distribute a film he had finished.

Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan

late on Friday night that the lawsuit was being voluntarily

dismissed.

Lawyers for Allen and Amazon did not immediately respond on

Saturday to requests for comme ...