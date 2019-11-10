Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Woody Allen has ended his $68
million lawsuit against Amazon.com Inc for backing out
of a four-picture production and distribution agreement and
refusing to distribute a film he had finished.
Allen and Amazon notified the federal court in Manhattan
late on Friday night that the lawsuit was being voluntarily
dismissed.
Lawyers for Allen and Amazon did not immediately respond on
Saturday to requests for comme ...
Subscribe