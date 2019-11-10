Romania's Iohannis in pole position for presidential vote
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Radu-Sorin Marinas
BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Romanians vote in a
presidential election on Sunday and are expected to support
incumbent Klaus Iohannis, an anti-graft policymaker who has won
praise in the West for his commitment to the rule of law.
Opinion polls show Iohannis, 60, a centrist liberal, winning
the ballot with some 40% of the vote. If the polls are correct
he will have to face a runoff on Nov. 24, which he is also
expected to win.
Roma ...
Subscribe