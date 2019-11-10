Romania's Iohannis in pole position for presidential vote

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Romanians vote in a

presidential election on Sunday and are expected to support

incumbent Klaus Iohannis, an anti-graft policymaker who has won

praise in the West for his commitment to the rule of law.

Opinion polls show Iohannis, 60, a centrist liberal, winning

the ballot with some 40% of the vote. If the polls are correct

he will have to face a runoff on Nov. 24, which he is also

expected to win.

Roma ...