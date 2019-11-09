UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five
* At least five dead, scores wounded
* Unrest pits political class against unemployed youth
* PM admits 'mistakes'
By John Davison and Raya Jalabi
BAGHDAD, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces killed at
least five people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back
towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live
ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said.
The clashes ...
