UPDATE 4-Iraqi forces push protesters back to main square, kill five

* At least five dead, scores wounded

* Unrest pits political class against unemployed youth

* PM admits 'mistakes'

By John Davison and Raya Jalabi

BAGHDAD, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Iraqi security forces killed at

least five people on Saturday as they pushed protesters back

towards their main camp in central Baghdad using live

ammunition, tear gas and sound bombs, police and medics said.

